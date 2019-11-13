SWAF pledges its support to six new projects

By Lisa Riley

The Scotch Whisky Action Fund (SWAF) has announced a list of six projects that it will be supporting over the coming year as part of its ongoing commitment to tackling alcohol misuse.

The full list of projects awarded support from the 2019 SWAF funding round comprises U-evolve, Absafe, Edinburgh Young Carers, Paisley YMCA, MENSELF + (Men Encouraging & Nurturing Self Efficacy to Live Life Fully) and Govan Youth Information Project.

The announcement, which comes during Alcohol Awareness Week, is an outcome of the decision made by the independent awards panel chaired by Dame Joan Stringer, with applications received from initiatives across Scotland which are helping to address the problems caused by the misuse of alcohol.

“The Scotch Whisky Action Fund is an important keystone of a responsible industry. The varied selection of projects that are awarded funding have demonstrated incredible ingenuity in their approaches to addressing alcohol abuse,” Douglas Meikle, head of alcohol policy at the Scotch Whisky Association (SWA).

The SWA now looked forward to seeing the results of these initiatives over the coming year and beyond, he added.

The SWFA was launched in 2013 and is administered by Foundation Scotland, with funding given to projects taking an innovative approach to addressing the issues around alcohol misuse within a community or section of society.

By 2023, the fund will have provided £1m of support, and today’s announcement brings the number of individual initiatives awarded funding to 48.



