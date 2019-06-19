Mentzendorff get on their bikes to raise cash for The Benevolent

By James Halliwell

Members of team Mentzendorff will cycle the four-day ‘Giro di Toscana’ to raise money for The Benevolent on 24 June.

The twelve-strong team includes Mentzendorff managing director Andrew Hawes ex-professional rider and owner of Ciacci Piccolomini, Paolo Bianchini.

They will cycle around the ‘Strade Bianche’ roads of Tuscany on a 350km ride, starting in Fertuna in the Maremma and heading to Ciacci Piccolomini via Montalcino, ending in Siena.

All funds raised from the ride will go to The Benevolent, supporting new initiatives such as “#NotAlone” and “HeretoHelp” campaigns, targeting mental health issues within the drinks industry. This year Mentzendorff is aiming to raise £20,000 in support of this great cause.

Mentzendorff has long been a supporter of The Benevolent and the work it does to support the drinks industry. The first Mentzendorff Charity Ride took place in 2005, since then there have been nine Mentzendorff Charity Rides, visiting Bodegas Roda in Rioja, Domaine Chanson in Burgundy, and Taylor’s Port in the Douro Valley.

“Mentzendorff has supported The Benevolent with charity cycle rides for 14 years and we are delighted to continue to do so this year,” said Andrew Hawes, managing director of Mentzendorff.

“I am very grateful to everyone in the wine trade who takes part in The Mentzendorff Charity Ride, as well as all the dedicated supporters who help us raise money for such a great cause. This year, I am planning to cycle the ‘Giro di Toscana’ on an old vintage bike from 1987, just to make the challenge even harder!”

Chris Porter, The Benevolent chief executive, said the Mentzendorff team "has yet again raised its own bar and this gives it the sternest challenge yet. The Mentzendorff Ride is amazing on several levels – the route will be tough enough and with Andrew Hawes setting himself an even sterner test by riding a vintage bicycle for the duration – surely this is worth double sponsorship! On behalf of the The Benevolent to Team Mentzendorff – good luck and thank you!”