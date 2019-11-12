Yealands appoints new CEO

By Lisa Riley

Yealands Wine Group has appointed Tiffani Graydon as it new CEO, taking over from Adrian Garforth MW who took up the role of Yealands global brand ambassador & board advisor in July.

Graydon brings with her 25 years’ industry knowledge and senior executive experience in both New Zealand and offshore markets, as well as a proven record in business and brand transformation.

She previously worked at Yealands in a general sales & marketing capacity.

As part of her new position, Graydon and the senior leadership team will in the coming weeks be tasked with “refining the organisation’s business strategy focusing resources on key growth areas for the business”.

Peter Radich, chairman of Yealands Wine Group, said: “We’re looking forward to Yealands’ business growth with Tiffani leading the way. She has invaluable international and senior executive experience in the wine industry, a passion for sustainability, and has a strong determination to succeed.”

After “rapid expansion” over the last decade, Yealands was now ready to enter the next phase of business growth, said Graydon.

“The future is very bright, and one I’m excited to lead the team through as we focus on building brand equity globally and here in New Zealand; alongside cementing our position in sustainable wine making,” she said.

Part of what had drawn Graydon back to the company, she said, was “the opportunity we have to take a genuine leadership role in sustainable winemaking”.

“It’s a value held strongly by our people but is also something which is driving consumers’ decision- making in their brand choices.”

The sustainability efforts at Yealands are centred around the idea to “tread lightly”, with its focus continuing to be on delivering “the best quality, award-winning wines, with a light environmental footprint, to its existing 65 global markets and beyond”.

“Yealands is the first winery in the world to achieve carboNZeroCertTM certification from inception and we are currently the only winery in New Zealand that holds this accreditation. We’re very proud of this achievement but we certainly don’t rest on our laurels and are committed to continually finding new sustainable practices,” said Graydon.

Yealands, one of New Zealand’s largest wine exporters, is a 100% locally owned.



