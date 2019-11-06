Johnson urges Trump to lift tariffs on Scotch

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged US President Donald Trump to lift tariffs on Scotch whisky.
Johnson’s plea, which formed part of a discussion last night between the two leaders about the future of US trade policy, follows concerns that the newly imposed US tax could wipe £1bn off single malt sales over the next year.
"The Prime Minister urged the president to lift tariffs on goods including Scotch whisky, and ahead of a US decision on additional tariffs urged him not to impose tariffs on car exports," a Number 10 spokesman said.
Last month, chief executive of the Scotch Whisky Association (SWA), Karen Betts, said the imposition of a 25% tariff was "bad news" for the industry, which the SWA has estimated could lose as much as 20% of its sales to the US, currently worth £1bn in the next 12 months.
The US imposed tariffs on a record $7.5bn worth of EU goods on 18 October, with Airbus, French wine and Scotch whiskies among the high-profile targets.
It is estimated America represents 10.8% of the global volume of Scotch and 22% of global value.