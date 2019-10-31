Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. Lisa Riley

Chakana heads to Birmingham

By Lisa Riley
Published:  31 October, 2019

CHAKANA

140 Alcester Road, Birmingham B13 8HT

chakana-restaurant.co.uk

Peruvian restaurant Chakana marks the first venture for Michelin-starred chef Robert Ortiz, formerly head chef at Fitzrovia restaurant Lima. Taking its name from an ancient symbol used by indigenous Peruvian cultures – the Inca Cross – the 60-cover restaurant features an impressive drinks menu including an extensive wine, cocktail and spirits list, specialising in the traditional Peruvian brandy Pisco. The food menu, meanwhile, showcases a range of ceviches, cooked fish and vegetarian dishes. Designed to convey the feel of a gallery space, the stripped-back restaurant will be home to both local and Peruvian artists, with pieces available to purchase upon request.








Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

North South Wines: Business Development Manager - Online

...

Australian Vintage: Commercial Analyst

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Agustín Trapero on Cebreros DOP: when the terruño talks

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95