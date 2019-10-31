Chakana heads to Birmingham

By Lisa Riley

CHAKANA

140 Alcester Road, Birmingham B13 8HT

chakana-restaurant.co.uk

Peruvian restaurant Chakana marks the first venture for Michelin-starred chef Robert Ortiz, formerly head chef at Fitzrovia restaurant Lima. Taking its name from an ancient symbol used by indigenous Peruvian cultures – the Inca Cross – the 60-cover restaurant features an impressive drinks menu including an extensive wine, cocktail and spirits list, specialising in the traditional Peruvian brandy Pisco. The food menu, meanwhile, showcases a range of ceviches, cooked fish and vegetarian dishes. Designed to convey the feel of a gallery space, the stripped-back restaurant will be home to both local and Peruvian artists, with pieces available to purchase upon request.



















