Burleighs eyes global success as it smashes crowfunding target

By Lisa Riley
Published:  21 October, 2019

UK distillers Burleighs has its eyes set on becoming a global player in the gin market as it smashes its crowfunding target.

The company said it had raised just shy of £500,000, eclipsing its £250,000 target set for the crowfunding campaign.

Currently valued at £4.1m, Burleighs received over 291 investments varying from £10.00 to £250,000.

It now plans to accelerate its drive for global success, using funds to upsize its distillery, expand its workforce and to establish a position in the US and Asian gin markets, said commercial director Sam Watson

The investment campaign marked an “important milestone in the business’ growth", he added.

“We are truly grateful to everyone who has invested in Burleighs. No matter what size, every investment is a helping hand in our drive for global success. It is humbling that over 250 people believe in our brand vision and strategic direction enough to invest.”

Distilled in the heart of England, Burleighs, has successfully established itself in the highly competitive gin market over the last five years with a unique offering that includes the newly launched, Marilyn Monroe Pink Gin.

