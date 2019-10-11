Waitrose creates new top tier range

By Lisa Riley

Waitrose has launched a top tier own-label range that includes wine, spirits and ciders.

Available now, the new No.1 range comprises 27 wines - six new ones alongside 21 previously sold under the retailer’s In Partnership brand which have all been rebranded.

With a focus on premium producers and top regions, the newcomers include Cederberg Private Cellar Syrah, Sauvignon Blanc Astrolabe, Burgundy Pouilly Vinzelles, Burgundy Côte de Beaune, an Argentinian Malbec, a Bordeaux and also a Crusted Port.

The newly launched range would allow Waitrose to “introduce our customers to some of the very best classic wines and standout regions around the world”, said head of wine buying at Waitrose, Pierpaolo Petrassi MW.

“Our award-winning team of buyers have worked with some of the world's best producers to ensure authenticity; working with winemakers to craft some truly outstanding wines. We want this range to be an indulgence for our customers, whether that be a special occasion, dinner party or a weekend treat,” he said.

Made exclusively for Waitrose, the Sauvignon Blanc Astrolabe is described as an exceptional example of Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc from the small, family-run winery while, also exclusively produced for the retailer, the Crusted Port is made by the Symington Family Estate and is a style with many of the characteristics of vintage port, but ready for drinking sooner.

The two new Burgundy wines are produced exclusively by the fourth generation of winemakers at Maison Joseph Drouhin.

Other drinks within the range include a blended Scotch blended, an Armagnac VSOP, a Cognac VSOP and the retailer's English vintage cider and perry.











