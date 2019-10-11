Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Waitrose creates new top tier range

By Lisa Riley
Published:  11 October, 2019

Waitrose has launched a top tier own-label range that includes wine, spirits and ciders.

Available now, the new No.1 range comprises 27 wines - six new ones alongside 21 previously sold under the retailer’s In Partnership brand which have all been rebranded.

With a focus on premium producers and top regions, the newcomers include Cederberg Private Cellar Syrah, Sauvignon Blanc Astrolabe, Burgundy Pouilly Vinzelles, Burgundy Côte de Beaune, an Argentinian Malbec, a Bordeaux and also a Crusted Port.

The newly launched range would allow Waitrose to “introduce our customers to some of the very best classic wines and standout regions around the world”, said head of wine buying at Waitrose, Pierpaolo Petrassi MW.

“Our award-winning team of buyers have worked with some of the world's best producers to ensure authenticity; working with winemakers to craft some truly outstanding wines. We want this range to be an indulgence for our customers, whether that be a special occasion, dinner party or a weekend treat,” he said.

Made exclusively for Waitrose, the Sauvignon Blanc Astrolabe is described as an exceptional example of Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc from the small, family-run winery while, also exclusively produced for the retailer, the Crusted Port is made by the Symington Family Estate and is a style with many of the characteristics of vintage port, but ready for drinking sooner.

The two new Burgundy wines are produced exclusively by the fourth generation of winemakers at Maison Joseph Drouhin.

Other drinks within the range include a blended Scotch blended, an  Armagnac VSOP, a Cognac VSOP and the retailer's English vintage cider and perry. 






Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

North South Wines: Business Development Manager - Online

...

Australian Vintage: Commercial Analyst

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Agustín Trapero on Cebreros DOP: when the terruño talks

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95