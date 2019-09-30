Torres calls for action on climate change

By Lisa Riley

Family-run Spanish wine producer Familia Torres has renewed its call for more action on climate change and declared its support for Fridays For Future, the international youth movement inspired by activist Greta Thunberg.

Miguel A. Torres, the company’s fourth-generation president, gathered the workforce at its Pacs del Penedès winery and Vilafranca offices last Friday, 27th September, for a talk that lasted 4 minutes and 15 seconds.

The duration of the speech symbolised the unsustainable level of 415 ppm of carbon dioxide now accumulated in the atmosphere.

Torres called on his 1,300-strong workforce worldwide to work both individually and collectively to tackle the problem.

“There is so much we can do every day, in seemingly small ways, to help prevent temperatures from rising further. It is our responsibility and our obligation to future generations,” he said.

Over the past decade, Familia Torres has reduced its direct and indirect carbon emissions by 27.6% across the entire value chain from vineyard to shelf.

Among other initiatives, the company has invested heavily in solarising its wineries and has made extensive use of biomass generation.

It has already spent more than €15m on research into reducing its environmental impact.

The company's goal is to reduce its emissions – compared to 2008 levels – by 30% by 2020 and by 50% by 2030.

Earlier this year Familia Torres announced it was partnering with California’s Jackson Family winery to launch International Wineries for Climate Action, an organisation for sharing expertise and promoting the cause of climate-change action in the winemaking industry.

Torres is also active in the Climate Change Leadership Conference that resulted in the Porto Protocol.