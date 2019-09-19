Subscriber login Close [x]
Mark Jarvis opens at Trade members club

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  19 September, 2019

Mark Jarvis of Holborn’s Anglo restaurant is to start a residency at Trade, the Soho-based members’ club for the hospitality industry.

Jarvis will offer club members an all-day small-plate menu alongside à la carte options, with a five-course tasting menu to be launched at a later date.

Dishes include Huli Huli pork belly with sweet cherry miso and sustainable sea bass with brown crab, confit red peppers and sea vegetables. Snack options include ‘Anglo Cheese on Toast’, which comprises malt loaf, Keen’s rarebit and shallot chutney.

The club has been reorganised to accommodate more restaurant diners. A small number of tables will be made available to non-members once the tasting menu has launched.

Jarvis said:"I'm incredibly excited to be involved in this new venture, bringing Anglo to Soho. I’m looking forward to providing something new for Trade’s members and cooking for my peers.’

Trade co-founder Xavier Rousset MS said “We can’t wait for our members to try Mark’s eclectic new menu. There will be plenty to choose from, including small plates and à la carte dishes to enjoy between shifts or on days off, plus the tasting menu for when members fancy a treat.

“We want to ensure that the club evolves and stays interesting for members, and this new food offering does just that.”

The residency begins on 23 September.

Also new at Trade is the Coravin Cellar, described by Gearoid Devaney MS - the club’s other co-founder, as “a new space for wine-lovers to discover new bottles, take part in tastings or indulge in something extra-special”.

Launched last year, Trade can be joined by anyone who works in a hospitality establishment or is a supplier to the industry. 



