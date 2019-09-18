Subscriber login Close [x]
Pre-Christmas campaign for Cava

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  18 September, 2019

Cava is to get a big promotional push in the run up to Christmas, its regulatory body has announced.

The international campaign will focus on the quality of the Spanish sparkling wine, emphasising its premium classifications of Reserva, Gran Reserva and Cava de Paraje Calificado.

The aim is to communicate Cava’s unique characteristics, including its terroir, indigenous varietals and traditional production processes, to both restaurants in the on-trade and independent wine merchants, as well as to consumers.

Javier Pagés, president of Consejo Regulador Cava, said: “Our main challenge is to get Cava into the spotlight as a versatile and quality sparkling wine. Not just bubbles.”

The campaign is part of the Cava DO’s two-year strategic plan to promote the sparkling wine in its key international markets and to communicate its distinct identity more clearly.

Pagés said: “We are a very young DO, only just 30 years old, and in the last few years we have started to integrate the very different realities and territories that make up the DO.

“Now it is the time to put, the intrinsic aspects that make our product so special, and present them to our consumers and critics in an understandable structure that allows them to choose between the different categories of Cava, thus expanding the vision about Cava with a clear premium proposal.”

The Cava DO represents some 6,800 winegrowers with around 38,000 ha under vine.

As Harpers reported yesterday, the DO is facing competition from breakaway winemakers in the region, who have joined forces to try to create a certified-organic sparkling wine DO.




