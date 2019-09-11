UK release for Champagne Armand de Brignac’s rarest cuvée

By Lisa Riley

Champagne Armand de Brignac has announced the UK arrival of its Blanc de Noirs Assemblage Three (A3) - the third assemblage of its ultra-prestige cuvée.

Only 3,535 bottles of Armand de Brignac Blanc de Noirs A3 have been created for the world, disgorged on April 9, 2019 after resting on lees for six years.

Produced by thirteenth generation champagne growers, the Cattier family, the cuvée is made from 100% Pinot Noir grapes carefully sourced from some of the best Pinot Noir producing villages in the Montagne de Reims, including Bouzy, Verzenay, Chigny-les-Roses, Ludes and Rilly-la-Montagne.

A winemaking signature of all the Armand de Brignac champagnes, only the very first and freshest portion of the cuvée press is used to create the Blanc de Noirs A3, and a trio of vintages (2009, 2010, 2012) create “more depth and character than a singular vintage expression”, said producer.

"We first released a Blanc de Noirs in 2015, almost exactly one year after our owner acquired the brand”, says Sebastien Besson, CEO, Armand de Brignac.

“The first release of this extraordinarily rare cuvée, was the result of our winemakers’ first ever attempt to create a 100% Pinot Noir prestige champagne. We are fortunate to have achieved exceptional critical acclaim for both the first and second assemblages of Blanc de Noirs, and having tasted the A3 with our winemakers, we are confident it is perfect and ready for release now, and will certainly not disappoint.”

Every bottle of Armand de Brignac Blanc de Noirs A3 is inscribed with its unique number (1 to 3,535), in addition to its disgorgement date, showcasing the rarity, exclusivity and collectability of this ultra-prestige cuvée.

As a signature mark of all Armand de Brignac cuvées, each dark metalized bottle of Blanc de Noirs A3 is finished by hand with the application of a French pewter label and a final hand polishing before being placed in a handcrafted wooden lacquered gift box.

A highly-limited number of bottles of Armand de Brignac Blanc de Noirs Assemblage Three will be launched exclusively at Harrods, available for purchase from 16t September 2019 (rrp: £1,095).











