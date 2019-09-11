Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

UK release for Champagne Armand de Brignac’s rarest cuvée

By Lisa Riley
Published:  11 September, 2019

Champagne Armand de Brignac has announced the UK arrival of its Blanc de Noirs Assemblage Three (A3) - the third assemblage of its ultra-prestige cuvée.

Only 3,535 bottles of Armand de Brignac Blanc de Noirs A3 have been created for the world, disgorged on April 9, 2019 after resting on lees for six years.

Produced by thirteenth generation champagne growers, the Cattier family, the cuvée is made from 100% Pinot Noir grapes carefully sourced from some of the best Pinot Noir producing villages in the Montagne de Reims, including Bouzy, Verzenay, Chigny-les-Roses, Ludes and Rilly-la-Montagne.

A winemaking signature of all the Armand de Brignac champagnes, only the very first and freshest portion of the cuvée press is used to create the Blanc de Noirs A3, and a trio of vintages (2009, 2010, 2012) create “more depth and character than a singular vintage expression”, said producer.

"We first released a Blanc de Noirs in 2015, almost exactly one year after our owner acquired the brand”, says Sebastien Besson, CEO, Armand de Brignac.

“The first release of this extraordinarily rare cuvée, was the result of our winemakers’ first ever attempt to create a 100% Pinot Noir prestige champagne. We are fortunate to have achieved exceptional critical acclaim for both the first and second assemblages of Blanc de Noirs, and having tasted the A3 with our winemakers, we are confident it is perfect and ready for release now, and will certainly not disappoint.”

Every bottle of Armand de Brignac Blanc de Noirs A3 is inscribed with its unique number (1 to 3,535), in addition to its disgorgement date, showcasing the rarity, exclusivity and collectability of this ultra-prestige cuvée.

As a signature mark of all Armand de Brignac cuvées, each dark metalized bottle of Blanc de Noirs A3 is finished by hand with the application of a French pewter label and a final hand polishing before being placed in a handcrafted wooden lacquered gift box.

A highly-limited number of bottles of Armand de Brignac Blanc de Noirs Assemblage Three will be launched exclusively at Harrods, available for purchase from 16t September 2019 (rrp: £1,095).





Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Mirabeau: Retail Sales Manager

...

Agile Media: International Sales Executive (Italian/French/Spanish speaker)

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Ines Salpico dips into the hidden potential of the Finger Lakes

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95