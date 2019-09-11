Subscriber login Close [x]
New Zealand Winegrowers appoints two new general managers

By Lisa Riley
Published:  11 September, 2019

New Zealand Winegrowers has appointed two new general managers – Charlotte Read and Ed Massey.

Read, who takes on her new role on 22 October, will become general manager, marketing, while Massey commences the newly created position of general manager, sustainability, on 16 September.

Bringing with her a “wealth of New Zealand wine industry knowledge”, Read spend 10 years as the export market manager for Villa Maria Estate, based in both Europe and China.

Her latest role was customer manager at NZTE, where she managed a portfolio of high calibre companies exporting globally.

Read, who grew up on a vineyard in the Hawke’s Bay, said: “I am really excited about joining the team at New Zealand Winegrowers, and continuing to strengthen the reputation of our incredible wines on the international stage.

“My past twenty years of global marketing, project management and sales experience are all so relevant for me to hit the ground running to deliver a world class, innovative marketing effort for our nation's wine industry.”

With the key focus of ensuring sustainability is embedded throughout all activities of New Zealand Winegrowers, the newly created role of general manager, sustainability, will include working with the Environment Committee, and enhancing New Zealand Winegrowers relationship with regional wine associations.

Massey, who is well known to members as the current New Zealand Winegrowers biosecurity manager, said: “I am passionate about this industry and I look forward to working with members to protect and enhance our position as world leaders in sustainable wine production.”

New Zealand Winegrowers said: “Massey has already demonstrated his passion for protecting New Zealand’s vineyards from potentially devastating pests and diseases that affect other wine producing nations."

Currently valued at $1.83bn, New Zealand wine is the country’s sixth largest export good, with wine exported to more than 100 countries.

