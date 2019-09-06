JN Wine snaps up Highbury Vintners

By Lisa Riley

Northern Ireland based JN Wine has acquired independent London merchant Highbury Vintners for an undisclosed sum.

JN Wines said the acquisition, which involved an investment by JN Wine and has been privately funded, had been “carefully considered based primarily on fit and a shared commitment to offering high quality wines from family and artisan wineries around the world”.

It would see JN Wine invest “considerably” in Highbury Vintners, it added, and formed part of its strategy to “expand our footprint in the UK and Ireland”.

“Alongside introducing new and interesting wines from the JN Wine portfolio, we have ambitious plans for growth that include a refurbishment of the 1,500 sq ft retail outlet and increased investment in its digital presence in 2020,” said James Nicholson, MD, JN Wine.

The Highbury Vintners name and brand would be reinforced, “ensuring its legacy continues”, he added.

“Perhaps most importantly, we will remain true to the offering and values that have made the business one of the most popular independent vintners in London with an excellent reputation for quality.

“There is a very strong team in place, and I personally look forward to welcoming each and every one of them to the JN Wine family.”

Founded by John Sweeney, Highbury Vintners has been serving retail and online customers in the London borough for nearly four decades.

Sean Sweeney, director of Highbury Vintners, who has run the business since taking over from his father and company founder John Sweeney in 2003, said: “Very much like Highbury Vintners, JN Wine has a family and artisan wine centred approach and a strong reputation for expert advice, which makes it an excellent fit.

“It will benefit from our expert team who have been a strong part of our success. Our loyal and valued customers, both retail and online, can also be confident that the additional quality offering from JN Wine, alongside excellent service, will keep the values upon which my father founded the business in 1981 alive. We wish them the very best for the future.”

Founded in 1977, JN Wine is headquartered in County Down with additional facilities and an extensive high end trade client list in Dublin and throughout Ireland. In addition, it provides a home delivery service for wine lovers via its website.









