Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Midlifers targeted in new Drink Free Days campaign

By Helen Gilbert
Published:  02 September, 2019

Licensees and retailers are being urged to encourage midlife drinkers to cut their alcohol consumption as part of Drinkaware’s latest Drink Free Days campaign.

The alcohol education charity is targeting 40-64-year-olds with a series of ‘No Alcoholidays’ radio and online adverts.

The activity builds on the initial push launched last autumn which saw a total of 335,155 people complete the DrinkCompare Calculator, over 400,000 visit the Drinkaware website for information and 25,337 users download the Drinkaware app, the charity said.

As many as 65% of target drinkers were also reached via radio advertising, it added.

Downloadable posters and social media templates will be available to licensees and retailers as part of the campaign, which promotes several alcohol-free days every week and encourages alternative lifestyle behaviours to drinking.

In YouGov research commissioned by Drinkaware, 85% of mid-life drinkers agreed that reducing their drinking was a good way to improve their health, but only 49% had tried to cut back.

The same research also showed that a third of midlife drinkers would be willing to drink smaller glasses of wine or bottles of beer to reduce their alcohol consumption, while 29% would try a lower alcoholic strength drink, and one in five a non-alcoholic one.

More than one quarter (27%) would be willing to record how much they drink.

"As our research shows, there is a gap between many mid-life drinkers' association with the health benefits of cutting down on their drinking and their actions,” Elaine Hindal, Drinkaware chief executive, said. “Our aim is to provide encouragement and strategies, through Drink Free Days, to help more people to reduce their drinking and improve their health and wellbeing."

Retailers could help by offering a good selection of no and low alcohol drinks, and signposting them clearly in store," she added.

"We'd also encourage retailers to display our Drink Free Days poster and if possible use our audio assets in store."




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Mirabeau: Retail Sales Manager

...

Agile Media: International Sales Executive (Italian/French/Spanish speaker)

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Great design can transform wines’ fortunes – so why do so many ignore its potential?

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95