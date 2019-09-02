Midlifers targeted in new Drink Free Days campaign

By Helen Gilbert

Licensees and retailers are being urged to encourage midlife drinkers to cut their alcohol consumption as part of Drinkaware’s latest Drink Free Days campaign.

The alcohol education charity is targeting 40-64-year-olds with a series of ‘No Alcoholidays’ radio and online adverts.

The activity builds on the initial push launched last autumn which saw a total of 335,155 people complete the DrinkCompare Calculator, over 400,000 visit the Drinkaware website for information and 25,337 users download the Drinkaware app, the charity said.

As many as 65% of target drinkers were also reached via radio advertising, it added.

Downloadable posters and social media templates will be available to licensees and retailers as part of the campaign, which promotes several alcohol-free days every week and encourages alternative lifestyle behaviours to drinking.

In YouGov research commissioned by Drinkaware, 85% of mid-life drinkers agreed that reducing their drinking was a good way to improve their health, but only 49% had tried to cut back.

The same research also showed that a third of midlife drinkers would be willing to drink smaller glasses of wine or bottles of beer to reduce their alcohol consumption, while 29% would try a lower alcoholic strength drink, and one in five a non-alcoholic one.

More than one quarter (27%) would be willing to record how much they drink.

"As our research shows, there is a gap between many mid-life drinkers' association with the health benefits of cutting down on their drinking and their actions,” Elaine Hindal, Drinkaware chief executive, said. “Our aim is to provide encouragement and strategies, through Drink Free Days, to help more people to reduce their drinking and improve their health and wellbeing."

Retailers could help by offering a good selection of no and low alcohol drinks, and signposting them clearly in store," she added.

