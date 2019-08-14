Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Disappointing half-year results for Adnams

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  14 August, 2019

Sales at Suffolk-based drinks group Adnams fell 2% year-on-year in the first half of 2019.

Turnover for the six months to 30 June 2019 was £34.7m, down from £35.5m for the same period in 2018, the company said in its interim accounts, released today.

The group also posted an operating loss of £783,000 for the half-year, up from losses of £557,000 in the first half of 2018. Last year’s figure was offset by a property sale which recouped £44,000.

Sales volumes of Adnam’s gin were down in the six-month figures but the company is hoping sales will revive with the release of two flavoured expressions this year. Orange & Sea Buckthorn was launched in March and Lemon & Tamarind in June.

Sales through Adnams retail estate were up year-on-year, the company said, while profits at The Swan Hotel in Southwold were up 14% on the back of sales growth of 11%.

Turnover at the visitor centre was also up, with distillery tours growing 16% and brewery tours 3%.

Adnams pointed to the disruption caused by the installation and launch of new systems internally as a key factor in the half-year figures. The company’s new system went live at the end of March.

Chairman Jonathan Adnams said in a statement: “The last few years have seen substantial change and considerable investment in the Adnams business as we have positioned ourselves in crowded and rapidly changing markets.

“Looking ahead, we have properties and products that are truly premium and award winning, a talented, loyal and determined workforce and a strong reputation for innovation and sustainability. The investments that we have made across our business leave us in good shape for the long term.”

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Agile Media: International Sales Executive (Italian/French/Spanish speaker)

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Ines Salpico: Portugal’s quiet wine revolution

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95