Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

The Alchemist reports double-digit turnover growth

By Lisa Riley
Published:  09 August, 2019

The Alchemist has reported a 17.3% leap in turnover to £41m in the year to 31 March 2019, up from £34.5m in 2018.

Operating profit at the bar and restaurant chain was up to £1,7m from £1,6m the year before, while pre-tax losses reduced to £205,372, compared with £298,984 in 2018, according to accounts filed at Companies House.

“It has been another successful year of growth. Our strategy of expansion in London alongside further regional city openings has continued, with new venues opening in London's Theatre District and Old Street (May 2019), alongside the first Welsh Alchemist in Cardiff,” the business said.

Moving into next year, The Alchemist had secured venues in Birmingham, at Gunwharf Quays in Portsmouth, and two London sites, at Canary Wharf and Embassy Gardens, it added.

“Sales have grown 19% year-on-year, gross profit has been maintained, and operating cash conversion remains strong at 111%. With financing already in place for the next venue openings and beyond, the business is in a strong financial position.”

The company also said it had been approached by “several landlords keen to partner with us as we build our pipeline of new venues for 2020 and onwards”.

In the year ahead, it said the business would continue to “invest in our infrastructure, with the continued roll-out of energy-saving technology to reduce our impact on the environment, and a programme of investment into our digital customer journey”.

In June, the company said it expected to hit sales of £50m at the end of its financial year (31 March 2020) and planned to invest in further expansion in the UK and abroad.





Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Agile Media: International Sales Executive (Italian/French/Spanish speaker)

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Ines Salpico: Portugal’s quiet wine revolution

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95