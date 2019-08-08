Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Halliday Australian wine-award winners revealed

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  08 August, 2019

Jim Barry Wines has won the 2020 Halliday Wine Companion Winery of the Year award.

The Clare Valley beat more than 1,200 rivals across Australia to take the prize, judged by a team led by wine critic James Halliday.

Halliday praised the winery’s commitment to the region’s signature grape.

“They are really, really good communicators and they focus on what the Clare Valley does best – Riesling,” he said.

Pete Barry, winemaker and son of the winery’s founder, said: “The entire industry watches in anticipation for the announcement of these awards. James Halliday is the king of the Australian wine industry, and I feel that we have just received a knighthood.

“The Halliday award is a tremendous accolade representing our commitment to owning our own vineyards, wine quality, and the Clare Valley. This win is the realisation of the dreams we have and what dad set out to achieve from the beginning.”

The Winemaker of the Year award went to Vanya Cullen of Cullen Wines in Margaret River.

"It ties in with my 30th year as a senior wine grower at Cullen Wines, I feel really happy and really happy for the team here as well," Cullen said to local media.

"I am the face, if you like, but it is a whole team of people including the vineyard guys Matt Dermody, Andy Barrett-Lennard and everyone.”

Yangarra Estate’s 2016 High Sands Grenache was named Wine of the Year.

Fraser said: “Since my first vintage at Yangarra, the Grenache from this block has always shown remarkable character.

“We released the first vintage of High Sands in 2005 and I’ve always felt it was an exceptional wine.

“Grenache is grabbing the attention of the wine community for its ability to show a true sense of place and its subtleties in the winemaking.”

Fraser won Halliday’s Winemaker of the Year award in 2016.

The award for Best New Winery went to Tasmania’s Shy Susan Wines, while Best Value Winery of the Year was won by Margaret River’s Domaine Naturaliste.




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Agile Media: International Sales Executive (Italian/French/Spanish speaker)

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Ines Salpico: Portugal’s quiet wine revolution

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95