New brand design and upsized bottles for Fishers Gin

By Mathew Lyons

Suffolk gin brand Fishers is to launch in a new bottle size with redesigned branding.

The gin will now be available in 70cl bottles rather than its previous 50cl, with its retail price remainining £39.99.

The label will now feature a scallop shell instead of an anchor. The shell motif is inspired by Maggi Hambling’s sculpture, which stands at the entrance to Aldeburgh.

Fishers is also set to open its own distillery in Aldeburgh, with a range of consumer-focused activities and experiences available from next year.

Andrew Heald, founder of Fishers Gin, said: “We are looking forward to officially dropping the anchor for Fishers in my hometown of Aldeburgh later this year by opening our own distillery.

“Up until now we have been distilling by the sea a bit further up the coast but now we have the perfect location, overlooking the North Sea and metres from the salt marshes where some of our botanicals can be found.

“We looked at the change in costs of bringing distilling in-house and as there were some savings, decided to pass it on to consumers. What this means is 70cl of our spirit instead of 50cl, presented in our beautiful Aldeburgh-inspired bottle.”