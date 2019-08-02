WoSA reveals Sommelier Cup finalists

By Mathew Lyons

The 11 finalists due to compete in the Wines of South Africa Sommelier Cup competition have been unveiled.

The finalists are as follows: Andrew Forsyth (Canada); Richelle van Gemert (UK); Maja Hempel (Sweden); Taku Iguro (Japan); Adam Knoerzer (US); Derek Li (Greater China); Takura Makadzange (Zimbabwe); Martien Marcelissen (The Netherlands); Samuel Ndichu (Kenya); Maximilian Wilm (Germany); and Chek Wong (Singapore).

The grand final will take place at The Vineyard Hotel & Spa in Cape Town on 21 September 2019.

Finalists will be judged against one another in a variety of disciplines, including a theory test on South African wine and the industry.

The final three will compete on stage in front of an audience of South African wine producers and media.

International judges at the final will be Marc Almert from Germany, who won the competition in 2016, Sören Polonius from Sweden and the UK’s Ronan Sayburn MS. The South African judges will be Joakim Blackadder and Spencer Fondaumiere from the South African Sommelier Association and associate judge Minenhle Mthombeni, who has been nominated by her peers.

While in South Africa, the finalists will visit a number of South African wine regions and attend masterclasses and tastings with regional and varietal organisations, including the Chenin Blanc Association and Pinotage Association.

The Wines of South Africa Sommelier Cup takes place every three years.







Top photo shows UK finalist Richelle van Gemert.