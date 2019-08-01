Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Scottish government calls for post-Brexit protections for whisky

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  01 August, 2019

Scotch whisky must retain its current protected status if the UK leaves the EU without a deal, Fergus Ewing, the Scottish government’s secretary for the rural economy, has said.

Ewing has written to Theresa Villers, recently appointed by incoming prime minister Boris Johnson as UK secretary of state for Defra, to express his concerns.

Ewing wrote: “I wish again to put on record that the Scottish government find the approach being adopted by the UK government deeply concerning.

“It is not enough to simply hope and believe that the EU will not take steps to remove existing UK GIs from their registers, especially if we are not to protect their GI products from day one in the UK scheme.

“This stance is causing real uncertainty for producers and I implore you to do more to attempt to secure this mutual recognition in negotiations taking place.”

The UK government has offered assurances that it will use its own geographical indications to replace those available within the EU, should no deal be agreed.

In response to Ewart’s letter, a spokeswoman said: “The UK is ready to launch its own GI schemes at the point at which EU rules cease to apply in the UK.

“Our amazing food sector will be ready and waiting to continue selling ever more, not just here but around the world once we leave the EU on October 31.”

In April, Scotch Whisky Association chief executive Karen Betts warned of the problems a no-deal Brexit would cause for the sector.

She said: “A lack of agreement in October will pose our industry real challenges because at that point we will be entering our busiest time of year.

“The current uncertainty is making business decisions across the Scotch whisky industry difficult, and we have spent millions of pounds on no-deal planning.

“We want to see minimal changes to the costs and processes of exporting to Europe, minimal divergence on regulations, and continued UK influence on trade policy.”






Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Agile Media: International Sales Executive (Italian/French/Spanish speaker)

...

North South Wines: Head of UK Sales - On Trade and Independent Off Trade

...

North South Wines: Logistics and Forecasting Manager

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Ines Salpico: Portugal’s quiet wine revolution

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95