Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Milroys gears up to open second permanent venue

Published:  25 July, 2019

Whisky specialist Milroys Soho has revealed it is opening its second permanent residence in a townhouse within the heart of Spitalfields.

Opening in late September, Milroys Soho at Spitalfields will span over four floors and will comprise a specialist whisky bar – which the company said would house the UK’s largest whisky selection comprising a 1,000 strong line up, a cocktail bar and a private members’ club with a cigar terrace and personalised whisky lockers.

The new site would showcase Milroys “true passion”, said managing director Martyn Simpson.

“I am extremely excited to be launching this new site and introduce new people to Milroys and what we stand for in the world of whisky. We believe whisky is for everyone, taking away the pretension and stigma, as the Milroys brothers did when they first brought single malt to london.”

Claimed to be the capital’s oldest whisky specialist retailer, Milroy’s opened its first shop on Greek Street in Soho in 1964 where it remains to this day.

Over 55 years, the company has accumulated an impressive range of whiskies, with around 400 bottles from Scotland alone on its shelves today.




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

North South Wines: Head of UK Sales - On Trade and Independent Off Trade

...

RD Wines: Business Manager

...

North South Wines: Logistics and Forecasting Manager

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Ines Salpico: Portugal’s quiet wine revolution

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95