Milroys gears up to open second permanent venue

Whisky specialist Milroys Soho has revealed it is opening its second permanent residence in a townhouse within the heart of Spitalfields.

Opening in late September, Milroys Soho at Spitalfields will span over four floors and will comprise a specialist whisky bar – which the company said would house the UK’s largest whisky selection comprising a 1,000 strong line up, a cocktail bar and a private members’ club with a cigar terrace and personalised whisky lockers.

The new site would showcase Milroys “true passion”, said managing director Martyn Simpson.

“I am extremely excited to be launching this new site and introduce new people to Milroys and what we stand for in the world of whisky. We believe whisky is for everyone, taking away the pretension and stigma, as the Milroys brothers did when they first brought single malt to london.”

Claimed to be the capital’s oldest whisky specialist retailer, Milroy’s opened its first shop on Greek Street in Soho in 1964 where it remains to this day.

Over 55 years, the company has accumulated an impressive range of whiskies, with around 400 bottles from Scotland alone on its shelves today.







