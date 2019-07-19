Subscriber login Close [x]
American Bar's Moonwalk cocktail: one small sip for man, one giant slurp for mankind

By Helen Gilbert
Published:  19 July, 2019

The Savoy Hotel's American Bar is pushing the cocktail first sipped by Neil Armstrong and the Apollo 11 crew following their successful mission to the moon on 20 July 1969.

The 'Moonwalk' cocktail, described as a classic, was created by then head-barman Joe Gilmore, the longest-serving bartender at the London-based establishment, and sent across the Atlantic by flask.

The drink is made from orange flower water, grapefruit bitters, Grand Marnier, a sugar cube and Champagne and costs £18.

It is said to be the first cocktail consumed by Armstrong and his team after leaving quarantine following their expedition into space.

“For those looking to celebrate the anniversary of the Moon Landing the Moonwalk cocktail is a great cocktail to toast with,” a spokeswoman for The Savoy said.



