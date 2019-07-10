Subscriber login Close [x]
Cocktail-drinking Brits are flavour-phobic, research suggests

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  10 July, 2019

British cocktail lovers are afraid to experiment with new flavours, research has revealed.

While some 24% of British drinkers would like to experiment more, nearly 60% say they are inhibited by a lack of understanding and knowledge when it comes to flavour matching, according to new research from One Poll.

Just under one in five of us (18%) have never drunk a cocktail with herbs in it, compared to the one in twenty (94%) who have avoided herbs with their food.

The 25-to-34-year-old demographic is most willing to experiment, with 32% having sampled a cocktail containing lavender. Among the over-55s that figure falls to 11%.

The survey, carried out by One Poll on behalf of Russian Standard Vodka, involved 1,000 respondents in Birmingham, Liverpool, London, Manchester, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

It revealed that drinkers in Edinburgh are the most receptive to experimentation at 41%. Mint is the most popular herbal cocktail flavour in the city, with an 83% approval rating. Drinkers in Birmingham are least likely to have explored a wider range of taste profiles in their cocktails, with a quarter never having sampled a cocktail flavoured with lavender, rosemary or mint.

Russian Standard Vodka is using the research to support its Mule Market campaign at the Blue Dot music, arts and science festival at Jodrell Bank this month.

The Mule Market allows consumers to mix their own cocktails with the support of a mixologist and a flavour wheel which outlines five core flavour profiles.

Rebecca Heathcote, head of international marketing for Roust, producer of Russian Standard Vodka, said: “The research has proven that consumers need that extra bit of encouragement to experiment for themselves with their cocktail making. We are confident that Mule Market offers the perfect solution as it enables consumers to get creative with our liquid and personalise their favourite cocktails with exciting new flavour combinations under the guidance of expert mixologists.”







