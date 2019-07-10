Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

International spirits industry unites behind new global body

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  10 July, 2019

Many of the world’s leading spirits producers have partnered to create a new global organisation for the industry, it was announced in Geneva yesterday.

The World Spirits Alliance (WSA) brings together producers and producer organisations to create an international trade association to represent the views and interests of the sector worldwide, with Diageo, Pernod Ricard and the Scotch Whisky Association just some of its members.

In particular, the WSA will speak for the sector in dealings with supra-national bodies such as the World Trade Organisation, the World Health Organisation and the United Nations.

The WSA will pursue the elimination of tariff and non-tariff barriers and discriminatory taxes, and campaign for evidence-based regulation, adequate excise tax structures and ambitious strategies to combat illicit alcohol.

Marie Audren, the first secretary general of the WSA, said: “Many of us have been working together for nearly two decades, hence setting up a formal trade association to act as a united global voice on the integrity and social responsibility of our spirits industry is a natural and important step forward. Distilled spirits are a vibrant and highly dynamic sector with a unique diversity of products and producers across the world.”

Rodolfo González González, from the Camara Nacional de la Industria Tequilera, who has been elected as first the WSA’s first president, said: “The aims of the WSA are to create a common platform for exchange and have a representative body that will allow us to comment on issues of global relevance, particularly in the areas of trade and regulatory policy, and help develop a positive environment for the sustainable success of the sector.”

Producers who have joined the fledgling organisation include Diageo, Pernod Ricard, Beam Suntory, Brown-Forman and Cointreau. Producer bodies include the Scotch Whisky Association, the Japanese Spirits Liquor Makers Association and the Distilled Spirits Council of United States.





Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

RD Wines: Business Manager

...

North South Wines: Logistics and Forecasting Manager

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Ines Salpico: Portugal’s quiet wine revolution

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95