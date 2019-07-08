Subscriber login Close [x]
Armagnac bureau appoints new president

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  08 July, 2019

The official body for Armagnac has a new president.

On 1 July, the general assembly of the Bureau National Interprofessionnel de l’Armagnac (BNIA) elected Patrick Farbos, who is also a cooperative member and president of Caves Les Hauts de Montrouge cooperative in Nogaro, to the top role at the BNIA, where he will be in situ for the next three years.

Farbos is an Armagnac native, having been born in the region to a Gascon farming family in 1959.

From there, he graduated with a BTS Diploma in animal production and also attended The National School of Horticulture of Versailles.

He also has many years’ experience as a vigneron, having taken over from his father as a member of the Nogaro cellars – also called Cave des Producteurs Réunis – in 1983.

In his first speech to the official Armangac bureau, the BNIA, he said: “We must all share the same collective goal: the opportunities to work together are numerous, such as the project for the Shared House for the Vignoble Armagnac Gascogne.

“We will continue to structure the organisation internally and manage projects in order to continue be successful in the years to come. I’m very encouraged to see young producers and traders joining the BNIA, and I’m convinced that we are going to continue to enhance the value of our savoir-faire.”

Farbos is supported in the role by vice president, Jérôme Delord, and other members of the board, including Marc Saint-Martin, who oversees technical aspects, and François Faget, who is president of quality monitoring.




