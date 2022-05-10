Subscriber login Close [x]
Brescianini’s mandate as Franciacorta president renewed

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  10 May, 2022

The board of the Consorzio Franciacorta has reappointed Silvano Brescianini as president for a further three-year term.

Brescianini, who has already completed a three-year stint at the head of the body, plus three years as vice president, will be joined by newly elected managing director, Simona Luraghi, drawn in from the luxury goods and financial sectors.

Overseeing the promotion of Italy’s leading sparkling wine region is well suited to Brescianini, who grew up on a wine estate in Erbusco in the heart of Franciacorta, going on to become a sommelier and then partner and finally CEO of producer Barone Pizzini.

“I would like to thank the new board for their faith in me, which demonstrates great consistency and responsibility, and is an incentive for pursuing, with determination and commitment, our task of representing the many businesses that contribute to making Franciacorta a great wine-growing area, effectively protecting and promoting our valuable land,” said Brescianini.

“There is still much to do, but the challenge for the next few years motivates us to keep following the guidelines shared under the banner of the union of passions.”



