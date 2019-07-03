Le Naour takes helm at CA Grands Crus

By Mathew Lyons

CA Grands Crus has appointed oenologist Anne Le Naour as its new managing director.

Le Naour takes over the role from Thierry Budin, who had held the position since 2006.

She joined the company as technical director in 2010 and has been deputy general manager of CA Grands Crus, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Crédit Agricole, since 2016.

In Bordeaux, it owns Château Grand-Puy Ducasse in Pauillac, Château Meyney in Saint-Estèphe and Clos Saint-Vincent in Saint-Emilion.

Earlier this year, it put two of its Bordeaux vineyards on the market, the 97-hectare Château Blaignan in Médoc and the 58-hectare Château La Tour de Mons in Margaux.

In Burgundy, it owns the 96-hectare Château de Santenay.