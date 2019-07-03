Subscriber login Close [x]
Thieves steal £500,000 of wine from Paris restaurant

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  03 July, 2019

Thieves have broken into the cellar of a two-star Michelin restaurant in Paris and stolen at least 150 bottlse of wine, it has been reported.

The names of the stolen wines have not been released, but their value has been estimated at up to £540,000.

The thieves broke in through a 50-centimetre hole in the wall of the cellar, which is currently undergoing renovation. The break-in was discovered when the restaurant’s employees arrived for work on Monday afternoon.

The Maison Rostang restaurant is in the 17th arrondissement, not far from the Arc de Triomphe. Michelin describes its wine list as “magnificent”.

According to its website, the wine cellar holds some 50,000 bottles. Its oldest bottle is an 1893 Chateau Latour. It also holds the 1961, 1982 and 1990 Latour vintages, together with a Mission Haut Brion 1961 and a Cheval Blanc 1947.

