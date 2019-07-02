New head of sales for Sekforde Drinks

By Lisa Riley

Premium mixer producer Sekforde Drinks has appointed Jenny Griffiths as its new head of sales.

Griffiths’ previous roles include sales manager for Ocho Tequila, Crystal Head Vodka and Gin Mare, as well as UK brand ambassador for Chartreuse.

Talula White, founder of Sekforde Drinks, said: “Since I first met Jenny I have been impressed by her energy, knowledge and creativity. Having worked behind the bar and managed the sales for a range of amazing spirits, she has a unique blend of skills. I am really excited to welcome her to Sekforde as our head of sales and I know she will do brilliant things.”

Griffiths said: “I’ve built up a strong network within the UK hospitality industry and been involved in some great creative incentives with Chartreuse, and I’m really looking forward to doing the same and more with Sekforde.”

Founded in 2017, Sekforde produces natural low-sugar mixers for a range of spirits, including bourbon and whisky. It is currently stocked in the on-trade by Blind Pig, 12th Knot and the Bourne & Hollingsworth group, and is available in the off-trade at selected Waitrose stores, Harvey Nichols, Fortnum & Mason, 31Dover and The Whisky Exchange.