Heineken makes first foray into mixers with Double Dutch stake

By Lisa Riley
Published:  12 June, 2020

The Heineken family has acquired a minority stake in UK premium tonic and mixer brand Double Dutch Drinks, marking its first foray into mixers.

The investment of just under 10% would provide new capital for Double Dutch to invest further in the brand, said Double Dutch, owned by Dutch twin sisters Raissa and Joyce de Haas. 

In addition, Michel de Carvalho, husband of Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken, has joined the supervisory board of Double Dutch.

The relationship was a “perfect cultural fit”, said Raissa de Haas. 

“We are delighted to have the Heineken family on board and it’s an honour that they recognise the potential of our business. As well as being hugely exciting commercially, the relationship is a perfect cultural fit – both businesses are Dutch, family-owned and female-driven – we couldn’t be happier.”

Michel de Carvalho said:“This is our first family venture into tonics and Double Dutch is an exciting brand with two driven, ambitious young Dutch women entrepreneurs behind it. No longer a start-up brand, it has captured an 8% market share in the UK which is a testament to the founders’ hard work and tenacity.”

Despite the challenges that the current pandemic presented, he added he was "optimistic that Double Dutch will continue to grow exponentially as it has done over the last three years”.

“I see the growth in premium tonics continuing, with the demand for luxury soft drinks, healthier low sugar alternatives and unique mixers for exclusive variants of gin and vodka increasing, and Double Dutch fulfils all of those.”

Founded in 2015, Double Dutch sells over a million bottles a month in 26 countries. Outside of the UK on-trade, it is stocked in Waitrose and online retailers, Ocado and Amazon. 




