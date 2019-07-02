Portobello targets low-alcohol market with gin-inspired spirit

By Mathew Lyons

London’s Portobello Road distillery has launched a low-alcohol spirit for the gin market.

Created by the distillery’s co-founder Jake F Burger using the same mix of botanicals as its London Dry and Navy Strength gins, the new spirit, named Temperance, is bottled at 4.2% abv.

Burger said: “With the mindful drinking movement on the rise, we wanted to create a high quality low-abv spirit for discerning drinkers and tastemakers.

“While we would never call Temperance a gin – as it is below 37.5% abv – it was important to us that the spirit retained the flavour and texture of a classic gin.

“Less alcohol content shouldn’t mean less flavour, in fact the juniper, cassia bark and citrus notes are even more pronounced in Temperance, resulting in an unmistakably ginny flavour.

“We anticipate Temperance being used as the only base spirit in long very low alcohol drinks and also as an ingredient in drinks using multiple spirits where bartenders are looking to lower the overall abv.”

The distillery claims that a classic G&T made with Temperance has an abv of 0.8%, while a classic Negroni will contain 1.1 units of alcohol.

Portobello Road joins a growing list of spirits producers developing no- or low-alcohol offers. Martini and William Grant launched new brands – Dolce and Atopia, respectively – into the category last month.

According to a recent report for Distill, 61% of consumers want better choice when it comes to non-alcoholic drinks, with 59% of UK consumers ordering non-alcoholic drinks on evenings when they also drink alcohol.

Some 55% of London restaurants now have a non-alcoholic offering.