Champagne Bruno Paillard releases 2009 'Assemblage'

By Lisa Riley

Maison Bruno Paillard has launched its 2009 ‘Assemblage' Champagne onto the UK market.

Made exclusively from the first pressings of grapes sourced from 10 terroirs in the heart of Champagne, the ‘Assemblage’ 2009 is an equal blend of Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, of which 20% was barrel fermented.

The cuvée has been ageing for 10 years in the Maison’s cellars - seven years of which were on the lees. This, said the producer, had contributed to the “complex notes of sweet spices and candied fruits, enhanced by a persistent vivacity”.

The disgorgement date (which is stated on the back label) was in September 2017, after which it spent a further 18 months in the Maison’s cellars “convalescing” before release. Dosage is very low – 5g/l – which is in keeping with the style of the Maison, where all the Champagnes are labelled “Extra Brut” (other than the recently launched “Dosage : Zero” cuvée).

As with previous vintage declarations, an artist has been commissioned to design the label according to a theme that reflects the characteristics of the year, according to Bruno Paillard. For the 2009, Swedish artist Anna-Lisa Unkuri was comissioned to work on the theme “Invitation au Voyage”

Champagne Bruno Paillard ‘Assemblage’ 2009 is available to independent wine merchants and wine focused restaurants, with an RRP of £68 - £70 (75cl) &and £150.00 (magnum).