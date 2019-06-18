Nyetimber teams up with Cowdray Park Polo Club

By James Halliwell

Nyetimber has been named as the first ever English sparkling wine partner to Cowdray Park Polo Club.

The Nyetimber vineyards are just three miles away from Cowdray Park Polo Club, dubbed ‘The Home of British Polo’.

The Cowdray Estate will also offer Nyetimber at their accommodation, Cowdray House, as well as stocking Nyetimber at the Cowdray Farm Shop, which was named ‘Sussex Food Shop of the Year’ in May 2019.

“I am delighted that Nyetimber is becoming the first ever Official English Sparkling Wine Partner of both Cowdray Park Polo Club and Cowdray Estate, one of the most historic properties in our home county of West Sussex,” said Eric Heerema, owner & chief executive of Nyetimber.

“We look forward to working closely with Cowdray Park Polo Club during the world-famous summer season, as well as throughout the year to showcase the perfectly British nature of both Nyetimber and Cowdray Estate.”

Jonathan Russell, Cowdray Estate chief executive, said: “The events business at Cowdray, specifically Cowdray Park Polo Club, is more glamorous and exciting than ever before. We are therefore thrilled to welcome such a fitting partner, Nyetimber, to Cowdray for the 2019 season and look forward to celebrating the strength of two great British brands.”