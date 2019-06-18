Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Nyetimber teams up with Cowdray Park Polo Club

By James Halliwell
Published:  18 June, 2019

Nyetimber has been named as the first ever English sparkling wine partner to Cowdray Park Polo Club.

The Nyetimber vineyards are just three miles away from Cowdray Park Polo Club, dubbed ‘The Home of British Polo’.

The Cowdray Estate will also offer Nyetimber at their accommodation, Cowdray House, as well as stocking Nyetimber at the Cowdray Farm Shop, which was named ‘Sussex Food Shop of the Year’ in May 2019.

“I am delighted that Nyetimber is becoming the first ever Official English Sparkling Wine Partner of both Cowdray Park Polo Club and Cowdray Estate, one of the most historic properties in our home county of West Sussex,” said Eric Heerema, owner & chief executive of Nyetimber.

“We look forward to working closely with Cowdray Park Polo Club during the world-famous summer season, as well as throughout the year to showcase the perfectly British nature of both Nyetimber and Cowdray Estate.”

Jonathan Russell, Cowdray Estate chief executive, said: “The events business at Cowdray, specifically Cowdray Park Polo Club, is more glamorous and exciting than ever before. We are therefore thrilled to welcome such a fitting partner, Nyetimber, to Cowdray for the 2019 season and look forward to celebrating the strength of two great British brands.”

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Hallgarten & Novum : Supplier / Brand Manager

...

Hallgarten & Novum : Customer Marketing Manager

...

Waddesdon Wine: Logistics and Forecasting Manager

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Ines Salpico: Portugal’s quiet wine revolution

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95