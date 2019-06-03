Subscriber login Close [x]
Boiler Room and Pernod Ricard team up for new festival

By James Halliwell
Published:  03 June, 2019

Boiler Room, the music and culture platform, has joined forces with Pernod Ricard to launch the Boiler Room Festival, which will take place in London, Los Angeles and Johannesburg.

It said the festival would “bring to life Pernod Ricard’s overarching company vision of ‘Créateurs de Convivialité’ which is centred on uniting people around authentic, shared moments”.

The festival will take place at Copeland Park, in Peckham (9th - 12th October 2019) featuring four types of music supported by Pernod Ricard brands. The ‘London Jazz Scene’ will be supported by Beefeater Gin, ‘Underground Rap’ will be supported by Jameson, ‘Sound System Culture’ will be supported by Ballentine’s, and ‘Future Club Sounds will be supported by Absolut Vodka.

“From the outset Boiler Room was created to provide a platform for underground talent and to connect music fans around the world to local scenes for authentic shared moments,” said Blaise Bellville, founder and chief executive of Boiler Room.

“With the Boiler Room Festival, we are creating a shared music moment on our biggest ever stage. It's the culmination of everything we’ve built up over the best part of a decade, and we’re happy to have found in Pernod Ricard a partner who shares and supports this vision."

Alexandre Ricard, chairman and chief executive of Pernod Ricard, said: “Music, like our products, brings people together and creates moments of conviviality. Blaise and I share the same values of sharing and authenticity, and I am very happy about our partnership to work alongside Boiler Room and have consumers get to know our brands at the Boiler Room Festival.”

Boiler Room also announced the launch of Brand Labs, a new division which “leverages Boiler Room’s cultural expertise and unique global network of music artists, DJs, producers, filmmakers and creatives built up over the past decade, to create real-world moments, campaigns and content that connects brands with hard-to-reach young global audiences, in a way that delivers cultural and commercial impact.”

