Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Nyetimber gears up for summer with campaign

By Lisa Riley
Published:  30 May, 2019

Nyetimber has launched a new marketing campaign designed to communicate the “authenticity, elegance and grace” of the sparkling English wine brand across the summer.

The ‘A Perfectly British Summer’ push will run from June to September 2019 comprising screen advertising across key London and South East of England train stations, alongside six Nyetimber branded terraces across some of the UK’s "most prestigious" venues.

Offering insight into the "artistry and craftsmanship" employed by head winemaker Cherie Spriggs and winemaker Brad Greatrix to create Nyetimber, the campaign also represents a group of friends enjoying a 'perfect British summer weekend', accompanied by Nyetimber, and shot in the West Sussex countryside that is Nyetimber’s heartland.

The campaign would drive new awareness for ”both the Nyetimber brand and English sparkling wine’s unassailable quality”, said Eric Heerema, chief executive and owner, adding “this is reflected in the encouraging and increasing overseas demand for Nyetimber”.

The branded terraces will comprise The Nyetimber Secret Garden at Rosewood London, The Nyetimber Garden at Alchemilla (Nottingham), Nyetimber Terraces at Harvey Nichols (Edinburgh, Leeds, Manchester), as well as headline sponsorships of Queen’s Tennis, The Nyetimber Dorset Seafood Festival, Wilderness Festival and The London Film Festival.

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Ines Salpico: Portugal’s quiet wine revolution

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95