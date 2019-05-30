Nyetimber gears up for summer with campaign

By Lisa Riley

Nyetimber has launched a new marketing campaign designed to communicate the “authenticity, elegance and grace” of the sparkling English wine brand across the summer.

The ‘A Perfectly British Summer’ push will run from June to September 2019 comprising screen advertising across key London and South East of England train stations, alongside six Nyetimber branded terraces across some of the UK’s "most prestigious" venues.

Offering insight into the "artistry and craftsmanship" employed by head winemaker Cherie Spriggs and winemaker Brad Greatrix to create Nyetimber, the campaign also represents a group of friends enjoying a 'perfect British summer weekend', accompanied by Nyetimber, and shot in the West Sussex countryside that is Nyetimber’s heartland.

The campaign would drive new awareness for ”both the Nyetimber brand and English sparkling wine’s unassailable quality”, said Eric Heerema, chief executive and owner, adding “this is reflected in the encouraging and increasing overseas demand for Nyetimber”.

The branded terraces will comprise The Nyetimber Secret Garden at Rosewood London, The Nyetimber Garden at Alchemilla (Nottingham), Nyetimber Terraces at Harvey Nichols (Edinburgh, Leeds, Manchester), as well as headline sponsorships of Queen’s Tennis, The Nyetimber Dorset Seafood Festival, Wilderness Festival and The London Film Festival.