On-trade cost-saving: Efficiency without the compromise

Times are tough for the UK hospitality industry at the moment, with operators facing considerable challenges from what seems like every quarter. Yet there are operators who are, in spite of everything, making it work. Among these is Adam Handling MBE, chef and owner of the eponymous Adam Handling Collection. “Hospitality has never been an easy industry, but margins are now so tight that even well-run businesses are having to work harder than ever just to stay afloat,” he says.
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