Indies: How to craft a new consumer base

Stocking craft beers is “money for nothing” says Toby Peirce, the founder of Quaff – an independent merchant in Brighton & Hove. He is – perhaps – exaggerating, but at a particularly tough time for indies, his statement is sure to make a few ears prick up. Indeed, the merchants Harpers spoke to couldn’t recommend adding craft beer to their ranges highly enough.
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