Guy Woodward: Winning personalities

At first appearances, Gina Gallo and Jean-Charles Boisset make an unlikely couple. She, the third generation of the famous family – quiet, reserved, and very much at home away from the public eye in the winery and the boardroom. He, also from a family dynasty, arriving in California via Burgundy, and a man for whom every day is a photo opportunity – ideally in monogrammed velvet slippers, complemented by his own brand of jewellery and fragrances.
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