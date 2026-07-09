Guy Woodward: Winning personalities

By Guy Woodward

At first appearances, Gina Gallo and Jean-Charles Boisset make an unlikely couple. She, the third generation of the famous family – quiet, reserved, and very much at home away from the public eye in the winery and the boardroom. He, also from a family dynasty, arriving in California via Burgundy, and a man for whom every day is a photo opportunity – ideally in monogrammed velvet slippers, complemented by his own brand of jewellery and fragrances.