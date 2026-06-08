China: Improving wine quality excites

The quality of Chinese wines has massively improved in recent years, with premium wines from the People’s Republic now on a par with those from more traditional winemaking regions. Producers have been taking full advantage of the great diversity of climates that come naturally with China’s vast size – much of it “ideally suited” to making great wine, according to Michael Palij MW, senior advisor for specialist importer Vinum Eurus.
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