Whispering Angel creator invests in premium alcohol-free brand

By Oliver Catchpole

Sacha Lichine, the creator of iconic rosé Whispering Angel, has announced his appointment as an investor in Jukes Cordialities – a British premium alcohol-free wine-alternative brand.

Lichine’s investment signals confidence in the still-growing low and no sector, where he will hope the brand can benefit from consumers increasingly looking for drinks that can deliver complexity and quality while remaining alcohol free.

Founded in 2020 by wine writer Matthew Jukes (in partnership with entrepreneur Jack Hollihan), the Jukes Cordialities has since seen success in the sector, developing partnerships with Waitrose and Tesco, along with luxury hotels and fine-dining restaurants.

Most recently, the brand earned a clean sweep at the World Alcohol-Free Awards 2026, winning 10 medals from 10 entries, as well as two trophies – one for Best Organic Drinks and one for Best Range.

Commenting on the investment, Jukes explained that it represents a significant milestone for the company.

He said: “This is a seismic moment for Jukes and our range of drinks, and my colleagues and I are overjoyed to be working with Sacha. He is a superstar in the drinks cosmos, and his guidance is already helping us to shape a bright future for Jukes.”

Lichine is most well-known for founding Château d’Esclans and the Whispering Angel brand – which has been credited for popularising the rosé category at the beginning of its rise to prominence.

Jukes Cordialities said that his insight, his international network and his “proven track record building global luxury drinks brands” will help kick start the business’ next growth phase, by expanding global awareness of the brand among consumers, hospitality partners and retailers.

Lichine added: “I have been following Matthew Jukes and his multi-award-winning Jukes drinks closely since their inception in early 2020, and now the time is right to bring my experience and vision to the Jukes team, with a view to growing brand awareness and understanding of these uniquely delicious drinks.

“While my family and I have a long history in wine, I am thrilled to broaden my repertoire and look forward to working with Jukes founders Matthew Jukes and Jack Hollihan and their team. The future is certainly bright for the elite alcohol-free drinks space, and Jukes is a beacon of excellence in this category.”











