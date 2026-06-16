Italy report: Importer viewpoints

By Oliver Catchpole

Italian wines have always remained popular in the UK, with Italy regularly topping lists of wine imports by volume. As many of these importers note, this is reflected in the continued performance of the category across several key areas – particularly when it comes to more upmarket wines. Clearly, the enduring trend of premiumisation plays a role here, and especially in the on-trade, where curious consumers are looking to explore the diversity that Italy has on offer. Particularly, indigenous grapes are enjoying their time in the sun, from the re-emergence of Timorasso and Dolcetto to the more obscure (Maceratino, for example).