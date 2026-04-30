Pata Negra: Storytelling and symbolism

Promotional Feature

How do you stand out from the crowd? How do you reach consumers – both on crowded retail shelves and across digital channels – in a category defined by saturation and choice overload? The Pata Negra Fauna range, introduced by Spanish innovator J García Carrión, offers a compelling solution.

Delivering a masterclass in design-led communication, the brand was developed during the Covid-19 pandemic by J García Carrión as a way of creating an emotional connection with the end consumer; not through traditional appellation or classification markers, but via symbolism and visual design.

Yet the concept is, paradoxically, rooted in simplicity: four regions, one brand, with each wine signposted by a distinctive species of local fauna, including the iconic bull of Castilla y León. The range represents a modern interpretation of Spanish wine – one that eschews tradition through a more contemporary approach to marketing and design.

“Pata Negra Fauna represents our commitment to bringing the richness of Spain’s wine regions to a global audience, in a way that is both authentic and engaging,” says Luciano García- Carrión Corujo, vice president of the group.

According to García-Carrión Corujo, the firm sought to reimagine how terroir is communicated in the 21st century. “Storytelling plays a crucial role: consumers today are looking for more than just a great wine. They want to connect with the heritage, the people, and the places behind the label,” he observes.

As a result, the company chose not to prioritise technical or geographical cues, instead using animal symbolism to represent both the regional landscape and the style of the wine.

“Storytelling plays a crucial role: consumers today are looking for more than just a great wine”

Luciano García-Carrión Corujo, J García Carrion

Indeed, the front label is particularly striking. A minimalist black design provides the ideal canvas for gold serif typography and the central visual: a stylised illustration of a species of fauna, which acts as a shorthand for the wine’s identity. The brand, García-Carrión Corujo explains, was designed to enhance on-shelf visibility in fiercely competitive retail environments, while also creating a collectable, visually driven label that attracts younger audiences. Now sold in more than 150 countries worldwide, Pata Negra’s Fauna range brings Spain’s viticultural landscape to life through innovation and focused storytelling.

NATURE CALLS

Founded in 1890 by José García-Carrión in Jumilla, J García Carrión has extensive experience of producing wines across Spain’s diverse appellations and regions. This breadth of expertise places the company in a unique position to unite four Denominations of Origin (DOs) under one cohesive identity. Today, the core range – Rioja, Toro, Rueda and La Mancha – spans red and white styles, while further expansion into Ribera del Duero and Jumilla remains a possibility depending on market demand.

For the region of Rioja, J García Carrión selected the wolf to represent its vinous identity: structured and elegant, with a core of strength. On the nose, the wine offers red fruit and subtle spice, supported by well-integrated oak on the mid-palate. In the dramatic landscapes of Old Castile, the bull, a natural emblem of power and intensity, represents the deep red wines of Toro – expect dark fruit and a firm (yet approachable) tannic backbone.

Meanwhile, the fox is intended to capture the freshness that defines dry whites from Rueda: citrus and tropical fruit notes are lifted by bright acidity – a hallmark of the style. Lastly, the lynx is intended to reflect the modern evolution of La Mancha. A vibrant mixture of black and red fruit defines this red wine, with smooth tannins and balanced acidity.

“We proudly focus on accessibility, ensuring that wine lovers can enjoy premium wines from Spain’s top regions without the complexity of navigating multiple brands,” explains García- Carrión Corujo. The viticulture is managed with sustainability in mind, while vinification is nuanced and site-expressive, with an overriding emphasis on allowing terroir character to shine.

“We proudly focus on accessibility, ensuring that wine lovers can enjoy premium wines without the complexity of navigating multiple brands”

Luciano García-Carrión Corujo, J García Carrion

SPANISH WINE IN THE 21ST CENTURY

The Fauna range has been purpose built to succeed across multiple channels, firmly positioned in the lucrative sweet spot of the mid-premium segment – both prestigious and affordable. Moreover, the brand’s strong visual identity makes it highly suited to multiple retail environments. However, its accessible pricing and regional focus also encourage take-up in the independent sector.

In the on-trade, meanwhile, the Pata Negra Fauna range lends itself naturally to by-the-glass programmes and casual dining menus, where margin can be maximised during an ongoing inflationary crisis across the UK hospitality sector. Yet its success lies not only in versatility but in a commitment to quality, innovation and an astute assessment of what modern consumers expect.

Representing an often-aspired-to, but seldom achieved, balance of heritage, modernity and unified branding, Pata Negra Fauna offers a strong blueprint for contemporary wine marketing.