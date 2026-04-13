Probing the future of no-alcohol wine

By Hamish Graham

Can no-alcohol wine ever replicate the taste and complexity of the real deal? Principles of chemistry do prove it to be a challenging conundrum. The ethanol in wine has a vital influence on the sensory experience of the drink and at room temperature ethanol has a greater volatility than water. This means it evaporates more quickly from liquid into gas than water, and in the process carrying with it aromatic compounds like esters. This is just one such effect alcohol has on wine’s nose and flavour. Ultimately, however, the most important taste audience for producers of no-alcohol wine is the end consumer. Harpers spoke to a retailer, an importer and a producer to assess both technological progress and whether this has had an impact on the commercial appeal of no-alcohol wine.