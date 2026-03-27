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Entries open for Ruinart Sommelier Challenge 2026

By Oliver Catchpole
Published:  27 March, 2026

Applications have opened for the ninth edition of the Ruinart Sommelier Challenge.

Taking place at the Dorchester in central London on 8 June, the challenge has two objectives – the first, exploring the technical aspects of the art of winemaking, and the second to select a winner.

This year’s contest – the first hosted by Ruinart chef de caves Caroline Fiot – has chosen the theme of Discovering Rosé champagne: Ripening and Wine Making.

Candidates will be selected by a judging panel headed by Fiot, alongside Emma Denney (the 2024 winner) and Natalie Earl (Decanter’s France editor).

The 30 best applicants will compete in a blind tasting (followed by a masterclass presented by Fiot).

The winner will receive a four-day educational trip to the Champagne region with the Ruinart winemaking team, which will include a “deep dive” into the region, oenological and viticultural expertise and the opportunity to participate in a series of technical tastings.

Commenting on the contest, Fiot explained: “The RSC was the creation of Frédéric Panaïotis, first held in the US in 2010, and is now held in nine countries around the globe.

“It is a privilege to stand in his place and pick up the reins of such a prestigious institution, and I am deeply honoured to be part of this, and to meet the dynamic and exciting participating UK sommeliers.

“The Challenge is a unique opportunity to share experiences with sommeliers. This edition, focused on Rosé, expresses the duality between expertise and adaptation, and connects the tasting experience with winemaking techniques.”

The deadline for entries is 1 May 2026.

Entries can be submitted here.





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