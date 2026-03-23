Côte launches French-only online wine shop

By Oliver Catchpole

Côte Brassiere has launched Côte Uncorked, the first ever French-only online wine shop set up by a UK restaurant group.

The platform will offer over 200 bottles from celebrated French regions including Bordeaux, Burgundy, Champagne, Chablis and Provence – all available for nationwide delivery.

The group said that the restriction of the range to French wines reflects its long-standing wine motto – “if it’s not French, it’s not on the list”.

The launch of Côte Uncorked follows the success of Côte At Home, a home delivery service for the group’s cuisine (designed by chef Steve Allen).

Côte said that demand for classic French regions has continued to grow among UK consumers, with “drinkers increasingly seeking wines with provenance, heritage and regional identity”.

The wines were chosen with their ability to pair with Côte’s French dishes in mind.

A spokesperson for the group said that “French wine has always been at the heart of Côte.

“For years our guests have asked if they could enjoy the wines they discover in our restaurants at home, particularly from iconic regions like Burgundy, Bordeaux and Champagne.

“Côte Uncorked is our answer to that demand, a carefully curated online shop dedicated entirely to France, bringing together more than 200 exceptional bottles from the country’s most celebrated vineyards.”

From 18 March, Côte has also introduced the Côte Cuvée range across its 69 UK brasseries, beginning with a red, a white and a rosé, each exclusively blended for the restaurant group.

The spokesperson added that the group is “incredibly proud to introduce our first ever Côte Cuvée, created exclusively for our brasseries.

“These wines have been carefully blended to reflect the style and spirit of Côte - approachable, elegant and designed to pair beautifully with our dishes.”











