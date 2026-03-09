Cava Blossoms: Jaume Serra

The design of the Bouquet Collection has been created to reinforce the role of cava as a celebratory product

With its striking floral branding, the Bouquet Collection from renowned cava producer Jaume Serra presents a visually striking picture of modern design, yet these wines combine hundreds of years of tradition with state-of-the-art innovation.

Nestled in the hills close to Barcelona, the vineyards of Jaume Serra are heavily influenced by their proximity to the Mediterranean, while the estate dates back to the 17th century, before cava was even invented. The García Carrión family acquired the winery in 1997, integrating it into its premium portfolio while striving to respect its historical identity and distinctive coastal character.

Luciano García-Carrión Corujo, vice president of the family winery, says Jaume Serra’s heritage is fundamental to its present day identity: “The estate’s origins date back to 1647, and this long winemaking tradition continues to shape our philosophy today. Located in Vilanova i la Geltrú, close to the sea, our winery combines deep respect for craftsmanship, terroir and authenticity with a modern vision of Cava. Preserving this historical identity while continuously evolving ensures that every bottle reflects both our legacy and our commitment to quality.”

Spain’s cava category has been in a process of evolution, driven by innovation, sustainability and a renewed focus on production standards and terroir expression. Within this dynamic landscape, Jaume Serra represents that modern vision, combining heritage practices with the latest production techniques, supported by investment in a strong brand identity that stands out on the shelf and reinforces the image of cava as a high-quality sparkling wine synonymous with celebration.

“The design of the Jaume Serra Bouquet Collection was created to establish an emotional connection with the consumer and to reinforce cava as a product for celebration,” explains García-Carrión Corujo. “The bottle is inspired by a floral bouquet and, when presented upside down, visually resembles a bunch of flowers, transforming the product into a symbolic gift. The concept enhances shelf visibility while communicating freshness, elegance and the idea of sharing meaningful moments.”

WHERE TRADITION MEETS INNOVATION

Behind the striking design lies cava’s rich history, which, according to Jaume Serra director of oenology Toni González, combines heritage grape varieties with a style of winemaking honed over more than a century: “Cava is made using the traditional method (with secondary fermentation in bottle), but what truly defines its identity is the use of Mediterranean grapes.

At Jaume Serra we work primarily with Macabeo, Xarel-lo, Parellada and Trepat: varieties that, together with our coastal Mediterranean location, provide natural freshness, vibrant fruit expression and balanced structure. Thanks to our climate, the grapes achieve optimal ripeness while preserving acidity, resulting in cavas that are smooth, elegant and harmonious.”

While the region’s indigenous grape varieties give cava its distinctive character, he believes the wines of Jaume Serra are also greatly enhanced by the influence of the ocean: “Our winery is located just one kilometre in a straight line from the Mediterranean so our vineyards are deeply influenced by this coastal environment, which supports balanced ripening and helps preserve natural freshness in the grapes. This proximity to the sea is particularly evident in our long-aged cavas, where subtle saline nuances emerge, adding complexity, tension and a distinctive sense of place. These conditions contribute to the elegance, vibrancy and Mediterranean identity that define Jaume Serra Cava.”

González explains that his state-of-the-art winery operation offers a unique balance between tradition and automation, with production capacity reaching 60 million bottles of cava annually. “While laser-guided systems ensure precision and consistency throughout production, our underground cellars are naturally protected beneath the winery, providing stable temperatures for fermentation and ageing without artificial intervention. This balance between innovation and nature enables us to preserve the purity of the fruit and craft cavas defined by freshness, elegance and consistency.”

Protecting the environment in the face of climate change is a central pillar of a Sustainability 360 approach integrating environmental, social and economic responsibility. At Jaume Serra, renewable energy plays a key role, with approximately 30% of the winery’s energy generated through a solar installation close to the Med, while remaining energy comes from renewable sources.

TASTING THE BOUQUET COLLECTION

With its beautiful branding, the Bouquet range offers styles to suit a variety of occasions and tastes, while maintaining a consistent profile of freshness, elegance and balance, with each wine enjoying a minimum nine months ageing on lees.

JAUME SERRA BOUQUET BRUT

Grape varieties: Macabeo, Xarel-lo, Parellada

Dosage: Brut (7g/l)

A bright pale straw colour with greenish reflections and fine bubbles. The nose offers aromas of white fruit, floral notes and citrus, with subtle pastry and nutty nuances, while the palate is elegant, balanced and well structured with a smooth mouthfeel. Pair with seafood, Iberian cured meats, or as an aperitif.

JAUME SERRA BOUQUET ROSÉ

Grape varieties: Trepat, Pinot Noir

Dosage: Brut (10g/l)

With an intense pink hue and very fine bubbles, the nose entices with aromas of red fruits

and pomegranate, complemented by refreshing citrus notes and a creaminess, while the palate is fruity, fresh and elegant with a long finish. Pair with cheeses, almonds, salads or spicy dishes.

JAUME SERRA BOUQUET SEMI-SECO

Grape varieties: Macabeo, Xarel-lo, Parellada

Dosage: Semi-dry (34g/l)

A bright straw colour with golden reflections and a stream of continuous fine bubbles, the nose reveals floral aromas with white fruits and nuances of citrus, while the palate is well structured, smooth and easy to drink.

Try this with nuts, salads, grilled vegetables or desserts.