AGW launches simplified Certified Regenerative standards

By Oliver Catchpole

A Greener World (AGW), a nonprofit certification organisation, has launched an overhaul of its Certified Regenerative by AGW standard, making the requirements clearer and more user-friendly, while maintaining the rigour that lends it credibility.

Regenerative agriculture is defined by AGW as “a set of planned agricultural practices that ensure the holding is not depleted by agriculture practices, and over time the soil, water, air and biodiversity are improved or maintained to the greatest extent possible”.

The certification – which was launched in 2020 and recently awarded to a UK vineyard for the first time – was created to stop ‘regenerative’ from becoming a buzzword that businesses could use for marketing.

To this end, its Certified Regenerative programme requires farmers and food businesses to identify risks in core areas including soil, water, air and climate and biodiversity.

The organisation then provides measurable outcomes and third-party auditing for these businesses.

Wayne Copp, executive director at AGW, explained: “Regenerative practices are becoming essential for vineyards looking to strengthen soil health, biodiversity, and long-term resilience, especially as we feel the impacts of a warming climate.

“At AGW, we believe these benefits must be backed by clear, independently verified outcomes – not just well-intentioned claims. This is particularly important at a time when ‘regenerative’ is increasingly used without clear definitions or verification, raising understandable concerns about greenwashing.

“With regenerative viticulture forecast to grow strongly over the coming years, vineyards are increasingly looking for trusted ways to validate the progress they’re making. Our aim is to provide transparency and confidence by offering a certification that adds real value for producers and gives the trade and consumers a clear, credible story behind every bottle.”

He added that the revision “reflects our ongoing commitment to keeping Certified Regenerative by AGW clear, consistent and supportive”.

The improvements to the certification that have been implemented include a consolidated structure (through merging related standards), plain language wording for ease of understanding, built in guidance notes to explain expectations, a ‘What We’re Looking For’ section for increased transparency and examples to help producers prepare for certification.

AGW also introduced a regenerative plan template – which must be filled out by businesses seeking certification – bringing together all the requirements in one place, with a consistent format.

Copp noted: “Our approach has already attracted pioneers in the sector: Penn Croft Vineyard recently became the first Certified Regenerative vineyard in the UK, while Famille Gassier in the southern Rhône and Maison Mirabeau in Provence are leading the way in France.

“We’re also seeing exciting developments across Europe, including projects in Greece, and growing momentum in the New World as producers look for rigorous but practical, outcome-based ways to demonstrate their regenerative commitments.”

As Harpers reported, last month Penn Croft Vineyards (pictured) earned the Certified Regenerative by AGW credential, the first UK vineyard to have received such a certification.

Penn Croft utilises many different techniques to keep its vineyards regenerative, including vines planted at nearly double the standard spacing, and a great variety of cover crops planted each year, aimed at developing soil structure, storing carbon and feeding the soil biology.

Commenting at the time, Simon Porter, founder of Penn Croft Vineyards, explained: “From the moment we planted these vines I knew our vineyard had to be a mirror of the regenerative work we’ve done on the arable side of the farm.

“Healthy soils, diverse cover-crops, minimal disruption – when you work with nature the vines thrive, and the wines carry that vitality. Being Certified Regenerative by A Greener World means we’re not just saying it – we’re proving it.”

Established in 2014, AGW promotes practical sustainable solutions for agricultural businesses, in the belief that the quality of product is connected to the impact of farming systems on the environment and wider society.

A list of AGW’s Certified Regenerative standards is available here.









