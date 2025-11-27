WSET appoints new chair of Board of Trustees

By Oliver Catchpole

Tamara Roberts (pictured), CEO of Ridgeview, the English sparkling wine producer, has been appointed chair of the Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET) Board of Trustees.

She replaces Simon McMurtrie, who became a trustee in 2017 and has chaired the Board since December 2020.

Roberts has been heading up Ridgeview, which is based in the South Downs National Park, for the past 11 years.

Since joining the business in 2004, she has overseen international growth, expanded production and invested heavily in winemaking facilities.

Additionally, Roberts has held other influential roles across the industry, including with WineGB and the WSTA.

Commenting on her appointment, she said: “It’s an honour to be taking on the role of Chair of Trustees at WSET, an organisation that continues to set the global standard in drinks education.

“I’d like to thank Simon for his leadership and dedication, which have left WSET in such a strong position. I look forward to working with Michelle and the Board of Trustees to build on this success and ensure WSET continues to inspire and educate the next generation of drinks professionals around the world.”

At the same time, WSET has appointed Andrew Paynter to its Board of Trustees. He replaces Dan Jago, a trustee since 2020.

Paynter was a partner at PwC (a ‘big four’ accountancy firm) for more than 25 years, where he held leadership roles across the UK, and worked with a diverse range of clients. In addition, he is a long-standing member of the Vintners’ Company and its Court, serving on its Investment and Finance Committee for many years.

He said: “I’m very pleased to become a WSET Trustee and to be supporting Michelle and the team at such an important time.

“As a long-standing member of the Vintners' Company, I am well aware of the pivotal role that WSET has played in drinks education for more than 50 years and I hope that my financial background will also be beneficial as WSET looks to continue its growth trajectory into the future”

Michelle Brampton, WSET chief executive, added: “I’d like to extend my heartfelt thanks to Simon McMurtrie for his unwavering support during his five years as chair and eight years as a trustee. Simon’s passion and commitment to WSET will have a lasting impact. We’re also grateful to Dan Jago for his five years as a trustee. The dedication and encouragement shown by both Simon and Dan have truly helped shape WSET’s success.”

WSET is a leading drinks education organisation, offering qualifications in wine, spirits, sake and beer. Since 1969, it has awarded qualifications to more than 1.5m candidates worldwide over four progressive levels of study.







