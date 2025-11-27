Kingsland Drinks and Boland Cellar enter on-trade partnership with Booker

The South African wine producer Boland Cellar will supply three of its wines into the national wholesaler Booker, under a deal arranged by Kingsland Drinks.

The three Boland Cellar wines are part of its One Formation range, for which Kingsland Drinks is the exclusive UK importer and distributor.

The wines – a 2023 Grenache Noir, a 2024 Shiraz, Viognier and Grenache red blend and a 2024 Chenin Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc and Grenache Blanc white blend – will now be listed in Booker’s 67 wholesale branches nationwide.

They will be available to hospitality and catering outlets looking to expand their wine offering in the mid- to premium-tier.

Andy Hoyle, wine buyer at Kingsland Drinks, said: “We started working with Boland Cellar in 2024, so to see the products land in wholesale depots and hospitality venues around the UK demonstrates the hard work of our teams in bringing the brand to life for the UK market.

“Booker’s deep understanding of the on-trade sector, it’s strong networks and relationships with customers, and its reputation in drinks, support our mission to bring One Formation to wine lists up and down the country. This listing will make the wines accessible to on-trade outlets and we’re confident these stand out wines will be welcomed by bartenders and operators, and their customers.”

Based in Northern Paarl, Boland Cellar is a large-scale winery (operating over 1,900ha), with a rich history and a collaborative approach to winemaking. It is recognised as a WWF Conservation Champion, putting sustainability at the heart of its ethos, focusing on water conservation, soil health and regenerative farming. Additionally, it is part of a reforestation project, Greenpop Trees for Bees.

Sophie Menegain, lead category manager at Booker, added: “South Africa offers wines of wonderful, consistent quality and incredible value for money – both of which are key for our hospitality customers and popular with consumers.

“Kingsland Drinks has been supportive and instrumental in bringing the One Formation wines to market and we’re thrilled to be the first wholesaler to list them. We’re keen to support producers bringing something new and exciting to the wine category and Boland Cellar’s ticked a lot for boxes for us – the wines deliver strongly on taste, quality and price point.”

Kingsland Drinks is an independent contract packer, bottler, distributor, creator and supplier of wines and spirits, offering what it calls ‘a full category solution’ for the drinks supply chain.

