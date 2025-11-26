North South Wines secures ISO 14001 Accreditation

By James Lawrence

North South Wines (NSW) has achieved ISO 14001:2015 certification – a significant milestone in the company's ongoing sustainability journey.

A Harper's Sustainability Champion, the B Corp-certified business completed the internationally recognised environmental management standard following an intensive 18-month programme that involved “the entire team and close collaboration with supply partners.”

According to NSW: “ISO 14001 is a framework that helps organisations minimise their environmental impact, comply with applicable laws and regulations, and achieve continual improvement in environmental performance. The certification demonstrates that North South Wines has implemented a systematic approach to managing its environmental responsibilities, including waste reduction, energy efficiency, and carbon footprint management.”

In addition, while many of the company's sustainable practices were already established, the ISO framework has enabled NSW to formalise and document its policies, creating a transparent system of oversight and a clear audit trail.

As part of the process, the company developed “a detailed SWOT analysis and Risks and Opportunities Matrix for sustainability, demonstrating the direct connection between environmental activities and business objectives.”

Kim Wilson, MD and founder of North South Wines, commented: “This is a significant milestone for us, and I couldn't be prouder of the team for their hard work and dedication. Every member, past and present, has played a crucial role in diving in, making necessary changes, and getting the job done.

“This certification is another tick in the box for our vision and goals towards sustainability. The entire process has provided us with a fantastic framework to improve and embed better practices across the business. With the upcoming changes in standards for B Corp recertification, achieving ISO 14001 helps us focus our efforts on the climate action pillar.”

Founded in 2014, North South Wines became the first wine distributor to gain B Corp certification in 2023.

Pictured (L-R): Kim Wilson, Founder & MD North South Wines, Erin Williams, Sustainability Manager, Emily Brighton MW, Head of Technical & Sustainability.





